TransLink vending machines serve up new food options for commuters — including sushi

Hungry commuters in the Lower Mainland will have quick new food options in the near future, with vending machines set up at transit centres that will sell sweet treats, pizza and even sushi.

The vending machines have already popped up at three centres: Coquitlam Central SkyTrain Station, Lafarge Lake-Douglas SkyTrain Station, and Lonsdale Quay.

TransLink says those three machines are currently being tested and will become fully operational starting Aug. 9.

Machines will also be set up at six other SkyTrain stations over the next few months: Joyce-Collingwood, Metrotown, Edmonds, Burquitlam, Moody Centre and Commercial–Broadway.

Boxed sushi is pictured in a vending machine at the SkyTrain station in Coqulitlam, B.C., on Aug. 4. (Ethan Cairns/CBC)

"TransLink is proud to support local small businesses through our new vending machine pilot program by offering unique foods, beverages, and other products to our diverse customer base," a spokesperson said.

The vending machines will feature offerings from local businesses Sushi Mori, Nicli Pizzeria, Khaykery Bakery, and Da Candy Craze.

The machines are part of a 12-month pilot program run by TransLink.

Interested businesses were asked to apply through the website, and were filtered through and reviewed over the past 18 months based on space availability and menu offerings.

Sushi on the go

Coquitlam-based Sushi Mori owner Ryan Kim told CBC News that setting up at transit centres will help improve accessibility to sushi.

But he also said he won't be compromising quality for convenience.

A sushi vending machine is pictured at a skytrain station in Coqulitlam, B.C. on August 4, 2023. (Ethan Cairns/CBC)

"Yesterday and the day before yesterday, I stocked the food by myself. Many people had interest in the vending machine — some of them were taking photos, some of them were taking videos, and some of them asked about the food," Kim said.

"They were very interested."

The vending machines will offer up only a handful of items from Sushi Mori's full menu — which Kim said features more than 350 items — but commuters can expect to be able to purchase maki rolls, California rolls, takoyaki and nigiri among other items.