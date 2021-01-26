Surrey woman pleads for return of baby's ashes from stolen truck

A Surrey woman is appealing to anyone who has information about a truck stolen earlier this month, which contained the ashes of her deceased son and her father.

Allecia Fagerlund's truck was stolen from a gas station the night before she planned to spread her family members' ashes.

"I may be out money with my truck, but the only thing I care about and really, really desperately want back is my son's ashes."

The truck contained two urns with the ashes of her stillborn son and her father, John Eric Fagerlund.

Fagerlund says her stolen truck is a 2013 red Dodge Ram. (Submitted by Allecia Fagerlund)

At around 9 p.m. on Jan. 12, Fagerlund and her mother stopped at the Petro Canada at 12808 King George Boulevard. Because she only planned to be inside briefly, Fagerlund left the truck running and locked it with a fob.

She says it must not have locked completely because when she came back out the truck was gone.

"I almost fell to the ground," said Fagerlund. She later learned that her partner had already put the urns in the vehicle. The couple planned to spread the ashes of their son the following day, Jan. 13, which was their baby's due date.

"It broke me. It felt like I lost him all over again."

Fagerlund says her son was due on Jan. 13, 2021, but she had a miscarriage in August. (Submitted by Allecia Fagerlund)

Fagerlund, who's experienced multiple miscarriages, gave birth to a stillborn baby in August.

"I thought I was actually going to be a mom, you know, and I had gone through the whole, you know, my belly getting big and everything," explained the 38-year-old. "And then I was rushed to the hospital and I gave birth to my stillborn son."

Her father passed away in 2018 and Fagerlund had been waiting to spread his ashes.

"We wanted them to be together, because my father wanted a grandson so much and I know that my [son] and my father would have been very, very close."

Allecia's father, John Eric Fagerlund, passed away unexpectedly in 2018. (Submitted by Allecia Fogerlund)

Reward for return of ashes

Surrey RCMP confirmed they are investigating the theft of the vehicle, but could not verify its contents.

Fagerlund says all she wants back are the ashes. She's offered a $500 reward to anyone who returns the truck, and $1,000 if it still contains the ashes.

"I forgive you, just please, just please help me by just giving me the one, the one thing that I absolutely, desperately need and want, which is not my material items," she pleaded.

"I don't care about my phone […] I don't care about anything else that was in the truck, just my son's ashes, please."

She's asking anyone with information on the theft of her 2013 Dodge Ram to call RCMP and has promised not to press charges.