Woman with autism pleads for return of stolen scooter

Kayla Polege was on her way to see a friend when her electric scooter got a flat tire Wednesday morning. She chained the scooter to a bike rack outside Scott Road SkyTrain Station and set the vehicle's alarm before leaving to get help with the flat.

But when Polege, 23, came back about three hours later, the scooter was nowhere to be found — it had apparently been stolen, flat tire and all.

Polege, who has autism, relies on the scooter to help her get to work and volunteering commitments.

It's been an important alternative to public transit, where she finds the constant sights overstimulating and can sometimes lead to shut-downs.

"There were a few incidents between [the] SkyTrain and bus," said her mom, Terralyn Polege. "She's got sensory integration issues, so being around all of the beeping for a long time, she shut down."

The Poleges are asking the public to keep an eye out for Kayla’s red Armada Ion, which has some visible scratches and marks on it. (Terralyn Polege)

When Polege saw that her scooter was gone on Wednesday, she flagged down a nearby transit police officer. Transit police say they are investigating surveillance footage to see if they can spot the person or people responsible.

The scooter, according to the family, allowed Polege to be independent and get around on her own.

'Devastating' loss

Polege says she bought the scooter with her own money just a month ago, saving up almost $500 and paying for the remainder with her credit card.

Polege's dad says it'll likely take her almost 2½ years to pay off the cost of the scooter — including interest.

Polege says the scooter makes it easier for her to get around without using public transit, which can trigger her sensory integration issues. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

But what's more important — and heartbreaking — to the family is that Polege's newfound independence has been taken away from her. Her mom says it's "devastating."

Her sister or grandmother now have to drive her to her job at Mega Hair Group, a manufacturer for salon products. That means it's more difficult for Polege to make detours to places like the pet store, where she picks up food for her pet gecko.

"And it makes it harder to get out to the autism centre," she said, referring to the Pacific Autism Family Network in Richmond. "I'm trying to run an acting group out there for people with diverse abilities."

Polege bought a brand new riding jacket and decked it out with reflective stickers after she purchased the scooter last month. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Appealing for help

The family is urging the public to keep an eye out for the red Armada Ion scooter, which has visible scratches and marks on it — and to report any suspicious online sales for scooters without keys.

Polege has one message for the thief: "Bring back my scooter, and make an honest living. Because you really shouldn't pick on people like that; it's not very nice."

With files from Rafferty Baker and Srushti Gangdev

