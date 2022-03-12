Wikipedia 'edit-a-thon' in Surrey hopes to bridge knowledge gap of women in the arts

A Wikipedia 'edit-a-thon' will be held at the Surrey Art Gallery on Saturday in the hope of improving the massive online encyclopedia's coverage of women in the arts.

The event, done in partnership with Vancouver-based Rungh magazine, will see volunteers gather at the art gallery and virtually to write and edit entries with a focus on art and feminism.

Alanna Edwards with the Surrey Art Gallery says it's long been established that the vast majority of Wikipedia editors are men, which can affect what appears on one of the most-viewed websites on the planet.

"I think it's important to edit on Wikipedia because without women telling their own stories, without these stories being recorded, content can be skewed and become problematic," she said.

Wikipedia itself has acknowledged the gender gap. In a 2020 report, parent organization Wikimedia found 87 per cent of its contributors are male.

Edwards says participants are encouraged to come with up with ideas for entries. Those seeking inspiration can work on an entry for "pre-researched artists and artworks" from Surrey Art Gallery's permanent collection.

During a previous edit-a-thon, volunteers created an entry for local artist Roxanne Charles-George. Edwards said Charles-George was pleased with the result.

A similar event was held in Richmond Public Library in February to address gaps in knowledge about B.C.'s Black history.

On The Coast 4:47 Black History Month Wikipedia edit-a-thon Richmond librarian Adair Harper will help host an online Wikipedia edit-a-thon to help address knowledge gaps about B.C.’s Black history. 4:47

"Everybody knows they go to Wikipedia first when you're doing research," librarian Adair Harper told CBC's On the Coast last month. "So it's really important to improve coverage there."

Edwards says attendees at Saturday's event can learn how to research, create a user account, and publish a Wikipedia page.

"You don't need experience," she said. "We're all learning together. There's small ways that you can make big changes."

The edit-a-thon will take place at Surrey Art Gallery on March 12 from noon to 4 p.m. Those who aren't able to attend in person can take part virtually.