1 man in critical condition after collision between truck, minivan and bus in Surrey

A man is in critical condition after his truck struck a minivan and a small bus Sunday evening in Surrey.

At around 7 p.m., Surrey RCMP were called to the 2300 block of 140th Street for a report of a collision.

A grey GMC pickup truck was travelling south on 140th Street when it hit a white Dodge Caravan and a small private bus, Surrey RCMP said.

The driver of the truck, a man, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition. Three people were in the bus and five people were in the minivan. Some were not injured, others received minored injuries. None were taken to hospital.

RCMP say 140th Street between 20th and 24th Avenue will be closed Sunday night for several hours as they investigate.

The investigation is in its early stages, but alcohol or drug impairment and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage or other information about the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.