One hospitalized after townhouse fire in Surrey

One person was taken to hospital after a fire ripped through a townhouse in the Guildford area of Surrey, B.C., on Canada Day.

More than 30 firefighters were called to the complex in the 15500 block of 89 Avenue around 10:15 a.m. PT. The three-storey townhouse is made up of four apartments, two of which were burned in the fire.

Part of the roof was engulfed in flames and eventually collapsed.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service assistant chief Chris Keon said all residents were accounted for. One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Road closures were in effect around the fire for several hours as firefighters worked to douse the flames.