'Total carnage': Fire in Surrey destroys townhouse construction site

Firefighters battled a large fire along the Surrey-Delta border overnight that destroyed a townhouse complex under construction, with flames so intense nearby residents felt the heat.

"I've never seen a fire that big in my life," said Bryan Webb, who lives next to the construction site on 120 Street and 64 Avenue.

Webb said he and his neighbours could feel the heat from the fire inside their complex.

"Basically it was just total carnage," he said. "Like an entire block up in flames, it was pretty intense."

Witness video from the townhome fire on the Surrey-Delta border

The aggressive fire broke out around 1 a.m. PT Thursday, and Webb said he saw the first flames.

"There was a bunch of fire trucks driving by me," he said. "When I looked over at the complex next to me, it was completely up in flames."

The aggressive fire made quick work of the townhouse complex. The construction site is right behind a church and a car dealership.

Fire officials said no one was injured, although around 30 people were temporarily displaced from surrounding homes as a safety precaution.

They will be looking into what caused the fire later today.