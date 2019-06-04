'Breaking point for everyone': 1 year since 2 teens killed in targeted shooting in Surrey

It's been once year since two teenagers were killed in a targeted shooting in Surrey.

The victims were 16-year-old Jaskarn (Jason) Singh Jhutty and 17-year-old Jaskaran (Jesse) Singh Bhangal. They attended Frank Hurt Secondary School and were in grades 10 and 11. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is holding a news conference on Tuesday to provide an update on the case. Family members of the two boys are expected to be there.

Neither boy was known to police.

Two burned-out cars were found the same night as the killings that police said may be linked. They're still looking for witnesses.

The young ages of the teenagers led to some significant changes in the city, says Gurpreet Singh Sahota.

"They were just boys. That was likely the breaking point for everyone," he said.

Following the teenagers' murder, Sahota and a few others founded Wake Up Surrey and organized a protest outside Surrey City Hall, which was attended by thousands who spoke out against gang violence, including grieving family members of the two teens.

"They were teenagers and not their time to go. Everyone is worried if this thing can happen to a 16 and 17-year-old, it can happen to 15, 14 or 13. Have to stop it here," he said.

Sahota also believes the teenagers' murder changed the course of the municipal election in Surrey and led the city to transition to a local police force instead of the RCMP.

"People were thinking the previous council was not sincere and not doing enough. People need change. That's why they're asking for even police change," he said.

On Monday, the City of Surrey announced its plans to transition to an independent police force by April 21, 2021.

In its long-anticipated transition plan, it detailed what the new policing model would look like.

The report says a municipal force would cost $192.5 million in 2021 — a 10.9 per cent increase over the projected costs of keeping the RCMP — and would have 805 police officers and 20 community safety personnel.

Currently, Surrey RCMP has an authorized strength of 843 police officers with 51 vacancies that have been backfilled.