Surrey teen survives 150-metre fall from top of Mount Hood

A 16-year-old mountain climber from Surrey, B.C., has survived a 150-metre fall from the top of Mount Hood in Oregon.

Gurbaz Singh was reportedly climbing with friends on Monday when he lost his footing on ice and fell from a section known as The Pearly Gates that leads to the summit, shattering his femur.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Singh fell at around 9 a.m. PT while at an elevation of 3,200 metres. It took rescuers over four hours to reach him, splint his leg and bring him down the mountain.

The Tamanawis Secondary School student was taken to a local hospital and was expected to have surgery on his leg.

MORE INFO: The 16-year-old climber fell from the Pearly Gates area of Mt. Hood (just below the final push to the summit) down to the Devil’s Kitchen. <br><br>(Map courtesy <a href="https://t.co/cwG946DJlQ">https://t.co/cwG946DJlQ</a> ) <a href="https://t.co/nXM6HQWyrd">pic.twitter.com/nXM6HQWyrd</a> —@ClackCoSheriff

Singh's father spoke with local station KATU after arriving in Oregon.

"He thought he was going to stop somewhere and he was trying to arrest the fall with his axe, but it just didn't happen because he was rolling so fast," said Rishamdeep Singh. "I thank everybody who's been of so much help to my son."

The father said Gurbaz is expected to make a full recovery and will be back climbing when his leg has healed.

He was attempting his 98th summit when he fell.