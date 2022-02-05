Swimming lessons dry up for Surrey kids as growing population, COVID issues fill facilities fast

As the City of Surrey continues to grow, many families say they are having trouble finding swimming lessons for their children and worry there aren't enough city-operated recreational facilities to accommodate a growing population.

Megha Anand said she has tried for the last two years to enrol her seven-year-old daughter with no success.

"It's been really difficult," Anand told CBC News.

"I think she completed Level 1 when she was around five years old, but when we tried to get her into Level 2, we couldn't get a spot. The next year we tried again ... and we still couldn't get a spot."

About four times a year, the city opens registration for summer, spring, fall and winter swimming lessons and other extracurricular activities.

Anand said when registration opened on a Sunday night this year, she jumped online to enrol her only to find that all the classes that fit within their family schedules were already full.

"We're both full-time working parents, so classes at 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. does not work for our family," Anand said.

According to unofficial data from Statistics Canada, more than 13,000 new residents moved to Surrey last year, bringing the total population in the area to 614,000.

The official population and dwelling figures from the 2021 Census will be released Feb. 9.

COVID-19 restrictions limit capacity

Courtney So said she didn't even bother attempting to enrol her three-year-old son for swimming lessons this year, as she knows with experience that classes fill up too fast, especially during the pandemic with COVID-19 restrictions placing a limit on the number of kids per class.

"Registration started at 9 p.m. on Sunday and then it was like, 'Oh, it's wait-listed already ... it's 9:01 p.m. Second time, I was even more prepared ... but I still didn't actually succeed ... so this time, I just didn't even try."

So, who moved to Surrey for a bigger space for her children and to be closer to her parents, says the lack of city services available in a growing community, is making her doubt her decision to move from Vancouver.

"How affordable Surrey is going to stay for us in the long term is really questionable at this point. Being able to access city services, which tend to be a lot less expensive and more affordable for families, is huge," she said.

So said she's tried looking into private swimming lessons, but affordability was an issue, so they've enrolled him in soccer and skating this year.

"It's terrifying to think that my kids are going to need a lifesaving skill and not have it. It does make me feel like a bit of a failure as a parent because I can't provide my kid with what should be a fairly simple thing to do like swimming lessons."

Pool closures

Currently, two of five pools in Surrey are closed — the Newton Recreation Centre Wave Pool and the South Surrey Indoor Pool — but the city says it's planning to reopen the Newton wave pool by March, as well as the South Surrey Indoor Pool as it continues to recruit more staff.

"All of our opened Aquatic Centre's hours and programming have changed due to limited staffing capacity for lifeguards and facility support staff," the city's parks department said in an email to CBC News.

"The City is investing more resources and efforts into lifeguard recruitment."

When asked by CBC News how many employees were laid off during the pandemic and how many have come back, the parks department did not respond.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said the pandemic and public health restrictions did impact the pools, but he hasn't heard of any complaints about the number of recreational facilities in the city and its growing population.

The city does have plans to build a new Newton Community Centre by 2024, which includes a 50-metre swimming pool, but there is no pool included in the $40 million Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre expansion.

