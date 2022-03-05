Surrey students make blue and gold ribbons to raise money for Ukraine

The blue and gold of Ukraine's national flag has become a symbol of resilience and support for the country in Canada and around the world.

Landmarks have been lit, elected officials have started wearing pins, and some have changed their social media profiles to represent the colours of the flag.

Now, some enterprising Grade 9 students at Surrey's LA Matheson Secondary have decided to use the colours to make ribbons and posters for a fundraising effort.

Students have been making signs and ribbons in support of Ukraine at LA Matheson Secondary School in Surrey (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Kirat Saran and her fellow students say they were inspired by the Canadian government's pledge to match every donation made to the Red Cross for Ukraine up to a maximum of $10 million.

The were planning on handing them out at a rally in support of Ukraine this Sunday but started handing them out Friday to school staff and other students for a donation of "whatever they can give."

And they plan to have a bake sale at the rally to raise additional funds.

Starting a conversation

The students say the project is also part of a larger conversation about world affairs.

"When I first found out that Russia was trying to invade Ukraine, I wasn't really sure what was going on, and I wanted to know more," said student Japjit Dhillon

Dhillon says immersing herself in the project has helped her understand the situation more than watching social media or YouTube videos. When these students sit down to make ribbons and posters, they discuss world affairs, specifically how the situation in Ukraine impacts the rest of the world.

Students and teachers with Russian and Ukrainian backgrounds at LA Matheson have discovered it's also a way to be able to talk to each other about the invasion.

"One of our teachers is half-Ukrainian and we could tell she was sad," Saran said. She said learning more about the situation helped her feel more empathetic toward her teacher and she and other students engage with a classmate of Russian heritage who is also against the war.

