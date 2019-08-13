Surrey RCMP are investigating after a video showing a fight involving around a dozen youth at a strip mall was posted to social media.

The brawl is believed to have occurred on the weekend at a strip mall parking lot in the Strawberry Hill neighbourhood.

Const. Richard Wright with Surrey RCMP said 10 to 15 young men appear to be fighting in the video.

He said the video was brought to their attention through social media and that investigators are looking into it and increasing enforcement.

"Our marked patrol vehicles are doing patrols through that area," said Wright.

"We want to stop this behaviour before it becomes an issue for the wider public at large. Before people become fearful of the area."

Watch the video of the fight below:

People living in Strawberry Hill say they are concerned and want police to do more to stop such violence.

"These incidents aren't just isolated to the evening, they happen during the day as well," said Karen Reid-Sidhu, head of the Surrey Crime Prevention Society.

RCMP are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

"We haven't identified anyone but we are asking for anyone who has seen the video that knows someone in the video to contact us," said Wright.