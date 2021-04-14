2 of 3 puppies still missing after weekend break-in, say Surrey RCMP

One of three American bulldogs that were stolen during a break-and-enter in Surrey has been recovered, according to Surrey RCMP, but the dogs' owners are still trying to find the other two puppies.

The theft happened Saturday afternoon at a house on 8 Avenue, near 176 Street, while the residents weren't home.

According to police, a member of the public got in touch after realizing the puppy they bought at a car show in Mission over the weekend was one of the stolen dogs, Rosie.

"We're glad that we got this one puppy back for the family," said Sgt. Elanore Sturko. "We're grateful that this person who had the puppy reached out to us."

Sturko said the person also provided further information to investigators, and it's possible the two dogs that remain at large were also sold at the car show.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.