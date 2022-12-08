Woman dead, suspect arrested after stabbing in Surrey: RCMP

Police say a stabbing at a home in Surrey, B.C., has left one person dead, and a suspect is in custody.

RCMP said they were called to a residence in the 12700-block of 66 Avenue in the Newton area shortly before 9:30 p.m. PT for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

A statement said police found and arrested one suspect.

Officers said the two people knew each other, and there is no risk to the public.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating together with the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit, police said.