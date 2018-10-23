Skip to Main Content
Teen injured in Surrey stabbing

A 16-year-old has non-life threatening injuries after an attack in Surrey Monday night. The suspect fled the area of 147th Street and 83rd Avenue before police arrived.

RCMP interview witnesses at the scene of the stabbing. (Shane Mackichan)

A 16-year-old male is in hospital after he was stabbed in Surrey Monday night.

Police and paramedics were called around 8 p.m. after the attack was reported in the area of 147th Street and 83rd Avenue.

RCMP said the young man was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said the attack happened during an altercation with a group of other youth, who apparently all knew each other.

The suspect fled the scene with a group of youth before police arrived.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to call Surrey RCMP.

