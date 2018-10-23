Teen injured in Surrey stabbing
A 16-year-old has non-life threatening injuries after an attack in Surrey Monday night. The suspect fled the area of 147th Street and 83rd Avenue before police arrived.
A 16-year-old male is in hospital after he was stabbed in Surrey Monday night.
Police and paramedics were called around 8 p.m. after the attack was reported in the area of 147th Street and 83rd Avenue.
RCMP said the young man was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They said the attack happened during an altercation with a group of other youth, who apparently all knew each other.
The suspect fled the scene with a group of youth before police arrived.
Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to call Surrey RCMP.