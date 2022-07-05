Two teenagers have been arrested after a fight at a high school in Surrey, B.C., ended in a stabbing on Monday.

RCMP were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School on 64 Avenue just before 4 p.m. PT. A statement said responding officers found a 16-year-old boy who'd been stabbed.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

Two male suspects, aged 16 and 17, were found nearby and arrested. Police said "initial indications" are that the teenagers, who knew each other, had been fighting before the stabbing.

"Surrey RCMP Youth Unit officers are working with the school and Surrey School District to ensure all students and staff are supported following this traumatic incident," the statement read.

Anyone with more information who hasn't already spoken to police is asked to call RCMP.