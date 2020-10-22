Charges laid in stabbings that killed woman, injured man and toddler

One man is facing several criminal charges related to domestic violence after a stabbing that killed one woman and injured a man and toddler in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday.

Homicide investigators said the man, whose name was not immediately released, is facing one charge of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the attack at an apartment complex in the Newton neighbourhood.

The woman, man and two-year-old child were stabbed inside one of the units before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The woman died in hospital, while the man and child survived with serious injuries.

A spokesperson said the suspect ran from the scene of the stabbing late Tuesday but was soon arrested nearby.

RCMP soon linked the case to "family violence," saying the victims and suspect were known to one another. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which revealed news of the charges in a tweet on Thursday, did not offer any further information on the suspect's identity.

If you need help and are in immediate danger, call 911. To find assistance in your area, visit sheltersafe.ca or http://endingviolencecanada.org/getting-help.