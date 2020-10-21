One dead after 3 people, including child, stabbed in Surrey

One person has died after a triple stabbing in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday night.

RCMP said two adults and a child were stabbed at an apartment complex near 127 Street and 67A Avenue. Paramedics and RCMP were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. PT.

The BC Coroners Service later confirmed one person died, but did not clarify whether it was the child or an adult.

Mounties said one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

More to come.