Man dead after stabbing in Surrey

One man is dead after what's believed to have been a targeted stabbing in Surrey, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

RCMP officers were called to the 10800 block of 152 Street around 4:30 p.m. PT.

One man was found in the area and he was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A statement said a second man was dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries shortly afterward. RCMP said he later died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over investigations into the attacks, which are believed to be related.

Surrey RCMP said the attacks appear to have been targeted and that the general public isn't at risk.

