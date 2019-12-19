Man has 'potentially life-threatening' injuries after stabbing in Surrey
Police said they responded to a report of an injured man in the 7600-block of 128 Street in the Newton area of Surrey Wednesday night.
RCMP are holding the scene, which is near a gas station in the 7600-block of 128 Street
One man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday
night.
Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a report of an injured male in the 7600 block of 128 Street just before 10:00 p.m. PT.
They say the man has potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The Mounties are set to canvas the area and are asking anyone who may have seen an altercation to come forward.
No other information was available.