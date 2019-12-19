Man has 'potentially life-threatening' injuries after stabbing in Surrey

One man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday

night.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a report of an injured male in the 7600 block of 128 Street just before 10:00 p.m. PT.

They say the man has potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The Mounties are set to canvas the area and are asking anyone who may have seen an altercation to come forward.

No other information was available.