Surrey's new mayor and council are expected to deliberate a staff report on Monday that asks for a decision on the future of policing in the city.

The eight-page report compiled by three city general managers asks Mayor Brenda Locke and eight councillors to endorse one of two options: either go forward with the plan to realize the Surrey Police Service (SPS) or stick with the RCMP.

Locke defeated former mayor Doug McCallum after campaigning in part against his plan to establish an independent municipal force, saying she would pull the plug on work done so far to establish the SPS and stick with the RCMP.

Monday is expected to provide her with the first opportunity to take concrete action on that promise.

The report emphasizes a need to make a decision sooner rather than later.

"Timeliness is a priority to minimize uncertainty for impacted staff and the community as a whole," reads the report.

The transition to an independent, municipal force for Surrey was initiated by a council motion in November 2018, shortly after McCallum's election to a fourth term as mayor. In July 2020, the province established the Surrey Police Board and in August 2020, the board created the SPS.

Option 1, outlined in the staff report, is to maintain the RCMP as the police force in Surrey.

If approved, staff would prepare a plan that, if endorsed by council, would be forwarded to the province's Minister of Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth for his approval.

Staff would then take steps to pause all new hiring and expenditures related to the SPS.

$21M policing budget shortfall

Currently, 154 SPS officers are working under the command of the RCMP as frontline officers in the city at part of the transition process.

The transition plan would have 295 SPS officers deployed by May 2023, with deployments of up to 35 members every two months.

The RCMP is contracted to provide 734 officers for the city, according to the report.

The report says in 2022 the city will spend $195 million on policing in the city, broken down to $72.5 million for SPS, $96.7 million for RCMP and $25.6 million for police support services.

It does not provide a transition cost estimate.

But the report says there will be a policing budget shortfall by the end of year of nearly $21 million due to "a higher than anticipated number of SPS members that are not deployed into frontline policing. As a result, the city is paying for administrative overhead in two police agencies."

Sticking with the RCMP would require a plan to increase the number of Mounties available to the city as its population grows, how to repurpose or dispose of SPS assets like vehicles, and end contracts, agreements or leases in place for equipment and facilities.

Information related Option 2 — which would continue with the transition to the SPS — includes the need to transition 400 police support services staff from the city to the SPS Board, finalize information management and information technology systems, and transfer the control of facilities from the RCMP to the SPS.