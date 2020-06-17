Surrey's outdoor sports facilities are accepting bookings again
Over 200 fields and diamonds were shut down in March because of the the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reopenings are in line with Phase 2 guidelines of the B.C. Restart Plan
Surrey's 200-plus outdoor sports facilities are available for bookings again, three months after they were shut down in the COVID -19 pandemic response.
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said progress made in flattening the curve of infections has allowed the city to resume issuing permits.
"While I am very pleased that we can take this step, it is important that all participants, sport groups and teams follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines before, during and after play," he said.
The reopenings are in line with Phase 2 guidelines of the B.C. Restart Plan.
Surrey has 15 artificial turf fields, 101 sports fields, 95 ball diamonds, three running tracks, six volleyball courts and five lacrosse boxes.
