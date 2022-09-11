A well-known RCMP sergeant and spokesperson has retained a seat in the B.C. Legislature for the B.C. Liberal Party.

On Saturday Elenore Sturko won the Surrey South byelection over the B.C. NDP's Pauline Greaves with 52 per cent of the vote.

Sturko received 5,568 of the 10,742 votes cast.

"Thank you Surrey South voters for your trust in me, I am incredibly grateful to be your next MLA," she said in a post on Twitter.

"Thank you Surrey South voters for your trust in me, I am incredibly grateful to be your next MLA."

The NDP's Pauline Greaves came second with 3,221 votes.

In 2020 Greaves, a teacher at the Langara school of management, lost the riding to the B.C. Liberal's Stephanie Cadieux who won the riding by 1,176 more votes.

Cadieux stepped down in April to take a position with the federal government as the country's first chief accessibility officer.

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon welcomed Sturko to his caucus in a message posted on social media.

B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon welcomed Sturko to his caucus in a message posted on social media.

Major issues for the byelection included health care, the cost of living and the future of the Massey Tunnel.

Harman Bhangu, who owns a trucking company, came third as the B.C. Conservative Party candidate with 1,364 votes, while Simon Fraser University student Simran Sarai, who ran for the B.C. Green Party, came fourth with 368 votes.

Jason Bax who represented the Libertarian Party received 221 votes.

With Sturko's win for the B.C. Liberals, the party has 27 seats in the legislature. The B.C. NDP has 57, while the B.C. Green Party has two. There is one independent.

Although preliminary results from an initial count have been released, the final results won't be announced until Sept. 14.