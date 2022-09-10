Voters head to the polls to decide Surrey South byelection

If history is any indication, it could be a close race between the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Liberals in a byelection in Surrey South on Saturday, as voters head to the polls to choose the riding's next MLA.

B.C. Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux stepped down in April to take a position with the federal government as the country's first chief accessibility officer.

Voting locations in Surrey South will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 10, and preliminary results will be announced once polls close, according to Elections B.C.

Major issues on the table include health care, the cost of living and the future of the Massey Tunnel.

The B.C. Liberals hope to retain their seat in Surrey South left open by the departure of Stephanie Cadieux in April. (CBC news)

In 2020, Cadieux won the riding by 1,176 more votes than the NDP's Pauline Greaves.

Greaves, who teaches business at the Langara school of management, is running again.

The B.C. Liberal candidate is Elenore Sturko, a well-known Surrey RCMP sergeant and media spokesperson who is now on leave from work.

Simon Fraser University student Simran Sarai is running for the B.C. Green Party, and Harman Bhangu, who owns a trucking company, is the B.C. Conservative Party candidate.

Jason Bax will also be on the ballot representing the Libertarian Party.

Although preliminary results from an initial count will be released after polls close on election day, the final results won't be announced until Sept. 14.