Skip to Main Content
Surrey's South Asian temple leaders push solicitor general to let city replace RCMP
British Columbia·New

Surrey's South Asian temple leaders push solicitor general to let city replace RCMP

Surrey’s South Asian temple leaders are calling on the province to allow the city to switch out the RCMP for a new municipal police service.

Leaders believe new police service will help curb violence affecting South Asian community

Yvette Brend · CBC News ·
Organizers estimated that 3,000 people came to the "Wake Up" rally against gang violence in Surrey, B.C. back in June 2018. (Meera Bains/CBC)

Surrey's South Asian temple leaders are calling on the province to move faster to allow a new municipal police service to replace the RCMP.

They believe a new police service would help curb "disproportionate" violence affecting South Asian community members.

The executives of Surrey's six largest Sikh Gurdwaras and the largest Hindu Mandir have sent a joint letter to B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth urging him to approve the city plan to replace the Surrey RCMP.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum stands near a mock-up of a Surrey city police vehicle during his state of the city address in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The leaders — who say they represent a large proportion of the 168,000 South Asians in Surrey — are eager to see the police service replaced, a promise of Mayor Doug McCallum.

To this end they've hired a communication specialist to deliver their message.

At the same time, another group is rallying in the opposite direction. Keep the RCMP in Surrey is a group co-ordinated by Ivan Scott, whose son is a Surrey RCMP officer. They spent Canada Day signing up supporters, and say they have 6,000 names of people who want to keep the RCMP.

Something must change

Jonathan Ross, who speaks for the South Asian temple leaders, said there is real "hunger" for a faster transition.

Harnaik Singh serves food during Vaisakhi parade in Surrey, British Columbia on Saturday, April 20, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Ross said that Surrey's South Asian community has been hit disproportionately hard by gang violence that's rocked residential neighbourhoods in Surrey. A new policing model is seen as a solution to this.

"The South Asian community has faced the brunt of the violence that have infiltrated neighbourhoods in Surrey," said Ross.

"Something has got to change because year after year the violence is increasing," he told CBC.

Surrey mayor Doug McCallum is pictured near a Surrey Police vehicle during his State of the City address in Surrey, British Columbia on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The province signed a 20-year renewal of the RCMP contract in 2012, but that decision ignored residents' concerns, the leaders say in their letter.

Ross said "ambiguous" comments made by Farnworth earlier this spring, suggesting he wanted to take his time and not rush into a transition from RCMP to municipal force, left leaders calling for more immediate action.

Tired of waiting

Ross said that the will of the majority of Surrey residents was made clear in the last city election, which brought in McCallum, his Safe Surrey Coalition and their promise to replace the RCMP. Now the temple leaders want that promise fulfilled, he said.

"We are tired of waiting for real change in Surrey's policing. The B.C. government must listen to the people who voted in favour of Mayor Doug McCallum's proposal last October," said Moninder Singh, president of Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar.

But the Safe Surrey Coalition has been increasingly divided. Two of the seven involved, Coun. Steven Pettigrew and Coun. Brenda Locke, have stepped away from the coalition in recent weeks. Both councillors gave multiple reasons for leaving the coalition, but each complained about how the police transition was being handled, including a lack of transparency.

Violent crime has increased in Surrey B.C., up 43 per cent compared to the same quarter in 2018 — although some of the increase can be attributed to a change in the way the government compiles the statistics. (Yvette Brend/CBC News)

About the Author

Yvette Brend

Yvette Brend is a CBC Vancouver journalist. Yvette.Brend@CBC.ca @ybrend

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|

    Related Stories

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.