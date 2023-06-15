Anti-SOGI protesters bring Surrey school board meeting to a halt

Anti-SOGI protesters disrupted a Surrey school board meeting on Wednesday night.

During question period, protesters held signs and used a megaphone to call for an end to the sexual orientation and gender identity education policy (SOGI123) and the resignation of trustees.

"The district or the board [doesn't have] any problems with freedom of speech and we actually welcome it. But we welcome it with a respectful tone," said Surrey Board of Education Chair Laurie Larsen, who adjourned the meeting early.

Larsen says behaviour that compromises anyone's safety and violates the standards of conduct will not be tolerated.

She notes attendees found in violation of guidelines, including asking inappropriate questions at meetings, may be warned by the board, removed from meetings or referred to the appropriate authorities.

"We can have a discussion that can be quite calm and quite learning for both sides," Larsen said. "So it's just the disrespectfulness and the way they proceed to intimidate and bully people that is the problem."

There were two attacks on SOGI education in the Lower Mainland yesterday.<br><br>On Wednesday evening, Amrit Birring of the Freedom Party of BC organized a small group to disrupt the Surrey Board of Education meeting. Trustees and attendees were forced to leave the room. <a href="https://t.co/04sMKbUtGx">pic.twitter.com/04sMKbUtGx</a> —@COCVancouver

Board meeting cut short

Larsen says Wednesday evening's protest did not come as a surprise to board members. The past three board meetings have had minor disruptions regarding SOGI.

"The last few of our board meetings have been disrupted, not nearly as bad as what this was," Larsen said. "But … they came with signs and placards. A lot of jeering and bullying-type behaviour."

Larsen added the board and RCMP have been monitoring social media activity and were aware of the protest prior to the meeting.

She says she decided to end the meeting early after the anti-SOGI speakers allegedly used inappropriate language.

"Once yelling and screaming sort of happens, no side is going to be able to do a proper conversation … There was going to be nothing that benefited from staying for the extra 10 or 15 minutes for the question period," she said.

Tension has been 'building since January,' says protester

According to the Ministry of Education, SOGI-inclusive education helps students understand and respect each other's differences and how to respond to discrimination.

Amrit Birring, one of the anti-SOGI protesters at the meeting, says the group wanted to demand answers from the school board regarding what he considered to be inappropriate books and curriculum.

"[SOGI] is done in the name of inclusivity of the LGBTQ community and have chilldren's understanding of it, so that part is great," he said. "Our contention is that they are … pushing this agenda which has nothing to do with inclusivity."

On The Coast 10:01 Surrey Board of Education meeting wrapped early due to anti-SOGI protest A group of people protesting against the provincial sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum, SOGI 123, interrupted last night's Surrey education board meeting. Laurie Larsen, the chairperson of the board, joined us with more.

Birring claims the SOGI curriculum and B.C. public school libraries include books that contain inappropriate and pornographic imagery.

He says the school board addressed their concerns, stating the books taught students about human anatomy and diversity. Birring maintains the books and curriculum are not appropriate for young students and are a "concerted effort to attack family values."

Larsen says parents concerned with their children reading or borrowing inappropriate books should speak with teachers and librarians who "really make sure the book is age appropriate for the child."

Birring says the group has protested at several school board meetings, but they were respectful and willing to engage in conversation.

"People didn't start shouting in the first meeting. It has been building since January," he said.

"We went there last month as well. At that time, there were no protests, signs, nothing. Just simple questions. Even then, [the trustees] chose to walk out."

In a statement, Minister of Education and Child Care Rachna Singh says any form of hate speech, discrimination, or attempts to spread misinformation will not be tolerated.

"Hate has no place in B.C., especially in our schools … As we strive to make B.C. a more welcoming place for everyone, we solidify our government's continued support for more equitable and inclusive schools," she said.