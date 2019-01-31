Surrey SkyTrain station reopens, but hunt continues for suspect after transit officer shot
Suspect is described as man in his 20s, with dark skin, dark stubble goatee and moustache, wearing blue hoodie
Dozens of RCMP officers are still searching for a suspect accused of shooting an "exemplary" transit police officer at a SkyTrain Station in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday.
Const. Josh Harms, 27, was on regular patrol duty when he was shot at Scott Road Station around 4:20 p.m. PT. He was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster with non life-threatening injuries and released late Wednesday.
In a statement Thursday, Transit Police said Harms "is a well respected, exemplary young police officer" who's been with the force for three years.
It said Harms will be meeting with specialists to determine the extent of his injuries and treatment options.
Manhunt launched
Residents were advised to lock their doors and turn on outdoor lights Wednesday night as officers scoured an area around the station for the suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s. He was described as having dark skin, a dark stubble goatee and a moustache.
At least 80 officers are involved in the search. Police are warning the public not to approach the man, who may be armed, but to call 911 instead if they see him.
A dedicated tip line has also been opened at 604-502-6284.
After the shooting, police told the public to avoid the area around the SkyTrain station on Wednesday. Nearby Bridgeview Elementary School was also on lockdown until late evening.
Several blocks in the neighbourhood, from King George Boulevard to 114 Avenue and 125A Street to 124 Street, remained shut down Thursday morning as armed RCMP officers searched for the suspect.
The area was was partly reopened to residents just before 8:30 a.m. PT.
Cruisers were lining every block in the area, and officers were stopping drivers on their way to work to check their IDs and vehicle trunks. RCMP also stopped pedestrians and cyclists, hoping for public tips.
An RCMP statement issued at 8:30 a.m. said residents were safe to "resume their regular activities," but were told to stay vigilant.
One resident, Ted Russell, said he felt better for having the officers nearby.
"Bridgeview's a quiet little community. For something like this to happen is very unusual," he said Thursday morning.
The Scott Road SkyTrain station reopened Wednesday night and both train and bus service have returned to normal, TransLink confirmed. Classes at Bridgeview Elementary are proceeding as normal.
Metro Vancouver Transit Police is the only transit police service in Canada. Its jurisdiction covers the entire transportation service region — an area including 21 municipalities and one First Nation, and served by 17 independent police forces and RCMP detachments.
With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza and Yvette Brend