Dozens of RCMP officers are still searching for a suspect accused of shooting an "exemplary" transit police officer at a SkyTrain Station in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday.

Const. Josh Harms, 27, was on regular patrol duty when he was shot at Scott Road Station around 4:20 p.m. PT. He was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster with non life-threatening injuries and released late Wednesday.

In a statement Thursday, Transit Police said Harms "is a well respected, exemplary young police officer" who's been with the force for three years.

It said Harms will be meeting with specialists to determine the extent of his injuries and treatment options.

Scott Road SkyTrain station, where a transit police officer was shot on Wednesday night, reopened later in the evening. (Curtis Kreklau)

Manhunt launched

Residents were advised to lock their doors and turn on outdoor lights Wednesday night as officers scoured an area around the station for the suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s. He was described as having dark skin, a dark stubble goatee and a moustache.

At least 80 officers are involved in the search. Police are warning the public not to approach the man, who may be armed, but to call 911 instead if they see him.

A dedicated tip line has also been opened at 604-502-6284.

Surrey RCMP released this surveillance footage of the man suspected of shooting a transit officer on Jan. 30. 0:14

After the shooting, police told the public to avoid the area around the SkyTrain station on Wednesday. Nearby Bridgeview Elementary School was also on lockdown until late evening.

Several blocks in the neighbourhood, from King George Boulevard to 114 Avenue and 125A Street to 124 Street, remained shut down Thursday morning as armed RCMP officers searched for the suspect.

The area was was partly reopened to residents just before 8:30 a.m. PT.

Drivers are stopped by RCMP in the Bridgeview neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., Thursday morning after a transit police officer was shot at the nearby Scott Road SkyTrain station on Wednesday. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Cruisers were lining every block in the area, and officers were stopping drivers on their way to work to check their IDs and vehicle trunks. RCMP also stopped pedestrians and cyclists, hoping for public tips.

An RCMP statement issued at 8:30 a.m. said residents were safe to "resume their regular activities," but were told to stay vigilant.

Surrey RCMP officers search for a suspect Wednesday night near the Scott Road SkyTrain station. (Curtis Kreklau)

One resident, Ted Russell, said he felt better for having the officers nearby.

"Bridgeview's a quiet little community. For something like this to happen is very unusual," he said Thursday morning.

The Scott Road SkyTrain station reopened Wednesday night and both train and bus service have returned to normal, TransLink confirmed. Classes at Bridgeview Elementary are proceeding as normal.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police is the only transit police service in Canada. Its jurisdiction covers the entire transportation service region — an area including 21 municipalities and one First Nation, and served by 17 independent police forces and RCMP detachments.