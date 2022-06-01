Thousands of Surrey SkyTrain passengers delayed by train derailment

SkyTrain service between Columbia and Scott Road stations has still not been restored after a train partially dislodged from the track Monday evening, triggering a shutdown that continues to affect commuters into the afternoon and evening rush hour.

Dozens of bus bridge shuttles are transporting frustrated SkyTrain passengers to and from Surrey across the Fraser River.

Lally Dol, a barber who works near Columbia Station, says he can see droves of passengers transferring between trains and buses.

"Everyone's working hard, making sure people are getting home. and that's what matters, right?"

On Monday night, TransLink crews removed dozens of passengers from a SkyTrain partially dislodged from its track between Scott Road and Columbia stations.

TransLink attributes the derailment to a switch that failed just before 8 p.m. It says crews are continuing o work to remove the derailed train from the track.

"SkyTrain safety protocols were immediately initiated, and the passengers were safely removed from the train within 10 minutes. Crews have since inspected other switches on the system and ensured they are operating safely with no issues," Translink said.

No one was injured.

Metal scraps were shaved from the SkyTrain rails before Scott Road station as train service between Columbia and Scott Road came to a halt. (Edward Wong @edwardiswong/Twitter)

Translink is advising commuters travelling in Surrey to plan for extra time.

"From what I understand, from our maintenance crews, is that the switch itself was repaired, and the challenge at hand right now is removing the train," said Translink spokesperson Tina Lovgreen. " It's a difficult and complicated task just because of the location. It's very narrow. It's very constrained. And so, the safety of our crews is paramount.

TransLink's bus bridges

The transit authority has put bus bridge shuttles in place for commuters travelling between Columbia and Scott Road stations. Translink said it plans to increase the number of buses from 30 to 54 for the afternoon commute.

Customers travelling from Surrey will have to transfer to bus service at Scott Road Station and travel to Columbia Station, where they can continue their journey on SkyTrain.

Customers travelling to Surrey will have to transfer to bus service at Columbia Station and travel to Scott Road Station, where they can continue their journey on SkyTrain.

Routes 319 and 321 will also serve Columbia Station in addition to their regular routes to help with passenger volumes. Both routes will take customers between Scott Road and Columbia stations.

"Crews are working as fast as they can to be able to move this train so they can resume regular service," said Lovgreen.

Translink has not provided a timeline for the repairs.

Edward Wong was one of the passengers escorted out of the stalled train Monday evening. He recalled seeing the train leaning over by a foot as it screeched to a stop.

"I heard a loud bang and screeching sounds from the track. I immediately felt the train careen to the right side, and my shoulder kind of hit the side of the carriage while sitting down."

Video shared by Wong online shows passengers walking in single file along the track with visible metal shavings scattered on the course.

Walking back on foot! <a href="https://t.co/28kh9fmBcP">pic.twitter.com/28kh9fmBcP</a> —@edwardiswong

Pictures also show metal scraps dislocated from the rail along the site of the damage.

"About 20 meters behind, where the shavings ended, there was a concrete partition that had clearly been struck by the train, said Wong. "It was really crazy how it all happened, but we all made it out in one piece alive."

TransLink bus bridge shuttles transport SkyTrain passengers between Columbia and Scott Road stations. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC News)

Translink investigating how train became dislodged

Translink told CBC it will be undertaking a technical review to assess the damage. It says this is the first time a SkyTrain was partially dislodged from its track.

"There could be a number of mechanical reasons that a switch fails," said Lovgreen. "Until we do that review, we won't know exactly what caused this particular switch failure."

Lovegreen said crews inspected all other switches in the train.

"They did ensure that they were all safe, and there were no issues with them."

The SkyTrain's Canada and Millennium lines and the Production Way segment of the Expo Line are not impacted by the track issue.

Riders can also seek alternative routes by using Translink's trip planner or by contacting the customer information desk at 604.953.3333.