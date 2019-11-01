Surrey SkyTrain extension plan moves to next phase of public consultation

TransLink is asking for more public feedback as it moves ahead with planning the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension.

A second round of public engagement is now open until Nov. 17.

In July, Metro Vancouver mayors voted in favour of moving forward with the extension in Surrey. However, limited funding available meant it could only extend to 166 Street in the Fleetwood neighbourhood under the existing budget.

TransLink says there is only enough money to begin construction for a SkyTrain extension along to Langley until 166th Street in the Fleetwood neighbourhood. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

That doesn't mean it won't go farther — TransLink is going ahead with planning the entire 16 kilometre line to 203 Street in Langley City Centre — but making that a reality depends on future funding, TransLink project director Jeff Busby said.

"Should other levels of government step forward with additional funds, TransLink is committed to being ready to go further once those funds are confirmed," he said.

Current plans are to have the full length of the SkyTrain completely elevated, which is the most cost-effective design and will have the least impact on streets and the environment, according to TransLink.

The location of the guideway has not been decided, but could run north, south or along the centre of Fraser Highway.

The next phase of public consultations seeks feedback on issues like accessibility and location of SkyTrain stations and how it integrates with other methods of transport like walking, cycling and driving.

Construction is expected to begin in 2022, with service beginning in 2025.

Fit the highway corridor

Busby also said the project is looking for input on the environmental impact review that is underway to help minimize negative impacts of the extension.

"This engagement is an opportunity to provide more details about the project and hear from the communities about how the project can fit into the Fraser Highway corridor," he said.

The public can participate in this next round of engagement by taking an online survey, or attending one of five open houses happening in Langley and Surrey from November 7 to 16.