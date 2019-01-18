Surrey Six Mountie scheduled to enter guilty plea Friday morning

A former RCMP officer accused of miconduct in the Surrey Six investigation is expected to plead guilty in B.C. Supreme Court this morning.

Derek Brassington, a former sergeant, was charged with various offences related to his conduct during the investgation into B.C.'s deadliest gangland slaying, along with several other Mounties, in 2011.

Brassington is charged with seven offences, including fraud, breach of trust and obstructing justice.

A court docket listing has Brassington set to enter a guilty plea at 10 a.m. PT in Vancouver. A sentencing is also scheduled.

Brassington resigned in 2013.

Six men were charged in connection with the killings.

More to come.