'Really scary': Shots fired at Surrey family home in case of mistaken identity

A Surrey family is reeling after someone shot at their home by mistake early Wednesday.

Bullets tore into a home in the 8600-block of Tulsy Crescent East in Newton just before 3 a.m.

RCMP said they believe people who lived in the home were not the intended targets, and the shooters were going after someone connected to the home's previous owner.

Sukhjit Garcha, who has lived at the residence with his wife, three young daughters and his parents for around five months, said he and his family were sleeping when they were woken up by a loud noise.

"Then we saw the holes in the windows," he said.

Garcha said bullets hit windows, cars, even a scooter in the garage.

He is grateful that no one was injured. His mother was sleeping on a couch near a window that was struck by gunfire.

"It's really scary," he said, adding that the shooters only missed her by a few feet.

Garcha said police took surveillance video from the cameras in his home to try to find the shooters.

Police said the attack is believed to be targeted but not linked to gangs.

"Victim services has been offered to the impacted family and a safety plan has been discussed with the intended target," Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a statement.

RCMP are investigating, and said they are aware of a video related to the incident that is circulating on social media.