Man shot in Surrey has now died, RCMP say

Homicide investigators are now investigating a recent shooting in Surrey, B.C., after the victim died of his injuries.

Police officers found the 45-year-old man with life-threatening injuries after they responded to a call of a shooting at a residence on 135 Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Surrey RCMP confirmed the man died the next day. In a statement Thursday, they said the man was known to police and they believe the shooting was targeted.

The shooting was one of three that took place in Surrey this past weekend. A 26-year-old man was injured in another shooting early Monday, while a 58-year-old woman was shot on Saturday evening. Both were taken to hospital.

Police say the other two shootings also appear to be targeted, and investigators are investigating possible links to the illicit drug trade.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn says Surrey RCMP is working with its Gang Enforcement Team to "interrupt and suppress violence" connected to criminal activity and the drug trade in Surrey.

"Having three shooting incidents in a short time span is concerning to both the police and the community," she said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-552-4448.