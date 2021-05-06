Murder charge laid after 20-year-old fatally shot in Surrey townhome

A man has been charged with murder in relation to a deadly shooting at a Surrey, B.C., townhome late Tuesday.

Ali Khudhair, 24, was charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree murder. Court records show he appeared before a judicial justice for a bail hearing that night and remains in custody.

Khudhair is accused of fatally shooting Keryane Arsenault, 20, in her home in the Guildford neighbourhood around 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday. She was shot inside the townhouse in the 9700-block of 161A Street and later died in hospital.

A man in his 20s was arrested within minutes of police arriving at the scene. Police said officers were still working to determine how Arsenault knew the suspect, as they weren't family, nor were they in an intimate relationship.

Police said they found a woman, later identified as Keryane Arsenault, suffering from a gunshot wound inside her townhome. (Shane MacKichan)

Police first responded to a report of a dropped 911 call from the house at 8:53 p.m. PT.

While officers were en route, they received calls of shots fired. Police arrived on scene and found Arsenault suffering from a gunshot wound.

The suspect was arrested at 9 p.m.

Jang said Arsenault was not known to police or linked to gang activity in the Lower Mainland, but the suspect was "well known" to RCMP.

"He might have gang ties and we're still looking to solidify those," the officer said.

Police said they had not yet determined a motive.

Khudhair's next court appearance is set for Tuesday in Surrey Provincial Court.

The killing was the fifth shooting in the Lower Mainland over the past week.

A 19-year-old man was killed in Surrey last Friday, a corrections officer was fatally shot near a busy mall in Delta on Saturday and a 25-year-old woman was shot in Burnaby early Sunday. On Monday, shots were fired outside of a mall in Langley.