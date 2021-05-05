Woman taken to hospital after being shot in Surrey
Surrey RCMP say a suspect is in custody, motive unknown
A woman in Surrey, B.C., was taken to hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in the Guildford neighbourhood, RCMP said.
Police said they responded to a report of a dropped 911 call just before 9.m. PT in the 9700 block of 161A Street.
While officers were en route, they received further calls of shots fired. Police arrived on scene and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to a regional trauma hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries, police said.
One male suspect was taken into custody without any incident, RCMP said.
Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time.
RCMP said investigators would remain in the area late Tuesday, as officers canvassed the neighbourhood and spoke with witnesses.
Officers roped off part of a townhouse complex with police tape.
The incident comes after shooting last week in Surrey that killed a 19-year-old man and a fatal shooting in nearby Delta on Saturday.
Mounties said they will provide an update Wednesday morning.
