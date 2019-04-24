Sechelt man killed in targeted Surrey shooting

Khan Michael Bourne of Sechelt has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Surrey on Tuesday.

Bourne, 32, was still alive but suffering from gunshot wounds when he was found lying on the street in the 13300 block of 114 Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. He was taken to hospital, but could not be saved.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Bourne was known to police.

"It is still early in the investigation, but we believe Mr. Bourne was targeted for murder," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a written statement.

A vehicle was spotted driving away from the scene after the shooting. IHIT investigators are now looking for witnesses and surveillance footage in the neighbourhood.

Anyone with video or information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551- IHIT or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.