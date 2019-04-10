Man dead after shooting at Surrey townhouse complex

One man is dead after a shooting at a townhouse complex in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C., late Tuesday night.

RCMP said shots were fired in the 13200 block of 72 Avenue just before midnight. Responding officers found an injured man who later died at the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in and a statement said investigators will be on the scene for "some time." Officers are also in the 13900 block of 72 Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who has dashcam footage or video surveillance footage from the area late Tuesday, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, citing file number 2019-050485.