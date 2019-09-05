Police search for suspect vehicle in Surrey shooting that injured 2

Surrey RCMP have released photos of a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting that injured two men earlier this week.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information about the black Dodge Journey shown in the photos to call police.

Two men were seriously injured in Tuesday's daylight shooting in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Mounties have issued a public warning about one of the injured men, warning that Thomas Gabriel Saul has been the target of repeated attempts on his life.

The 35-year-old New Westminster man has a history of involvement in the drug trade, according to RCMP.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect vehicle to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca .