One man in hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP are investigating a Sunday shooting that resulted in a man being brought to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they were called to Surrey's Fleetwood neighbourhood around midnight, after people reported hearing gunshots.

When they arrived at the 16200 block of 80th Avenue, they found a man who had been shot who was then rushed to hospital.

RCMP say the investigation is still in the early stages, but at this point they believe it was a targeted incident and both parties knew each other.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.