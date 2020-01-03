Man injured in early-morning shooting in Surrey

A man is being treated for gunshot wounds as RCMP investigate a shooting in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP said it responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m. PT in the Morgan Creek neighbourhood in the city's southwest.

A statement said officers found an injured man after arriving. The man was taken to hospital for treatment but RCMP said his wounds are not life threatening.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses.

The statement said the investigation is in its early stages.

RCMP have not said if the shooting is considered random or targeted, or if there are any suspects.