Homicide investigators search for suspect vehicle in Surrey, B.C., fatal shooting

Homicide investigators in Surrey, B.C., are searching for a suspect vehicle they say was involved in a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

The violence occurred on Tuesday, May 2, around 8 p.m. PT at the intersection of 108 Avenue and 148 Street in the Guildford neighbourhood.

On Saturday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released photographs of the suspect vehicle it identified and recovered in relation to Tuesday's shooting.

The vehicle, found in the 20600-block of 36th Avenue in Langley, is described as a 2020 blue Hyundai Elantra 4-door sedan. Police said in a release it had a "a distinct red tire on the rear driver's side."

Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle to call IHIT.

Shooting likely targeted: police

When officers arrived on the scene Tuesday, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Police say one man was taken to hospital where he later died.

The other person's injuries were non-life-threatening, RCMP added.

Police at the scene in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood. IHIT is working with Surrey RCMP on the investigation. (Shane MacKichan)

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed that two people were taken to hospital, one of whom was in critical condition. It said four ambulances responded to the incident.

Police later identified the deceased man as Jayden Prasad, 20, from Surrey. The victim who was injured was not named but has since been released from hospital.

Police say the suspect vehicle has a distinctive rear red rim. (IHIT)

Investigators said the shooting was most likely a targeted attack, and suggest it is tied to the B.C. gang conflict.

Surrey RCMP confirmed Monday morning that a vehicle they believe was tied to the shooting was found in Langley, B.C., and there was an "attempt" to light it on fire.