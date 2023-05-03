One man is dead following a shooting in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday night, according to police.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to 108 Avenue and 148 Street in the Guildford neighbourhood at about 8 p.m. PT.

When officers arrived, they found a man with critical injuries. Police say he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CBC News that two people were taken to hospital, one of whom was in critical condition. It said four ambulances responded to the incident.

Police say initial information indicates this was a targeted attack.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now investigating alongside Surrey RCMP.

Police are asking witnesses or those with dashcam footage from the 14800-block of 108 Avenue between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.