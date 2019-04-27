Surrey shooting leaves 1 man dead, 'appears to be targeted,' say police

One man is dead after a Friday afternoon shooting in Surrey's Guildford neighbourhood.

Surrey RCMP, in a statement, said officers received multiple reports of shots fired around 5 p.m. PT and were called to the intersection of Abbey Drive and 176th Street.

There, they found a mortally wounded man in his 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers at the scene said they believe the shooter — or shooters — escaped in a car. Police are not speculating on a motive for the crime but said it "appears to be targeted."

A large police presence was seen in the tree-lined suburban residential area north of Highway 1, including about a dozen emergency vehicles.

The public is asked to avoid the area as the surrounding area will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will take over the investigation.