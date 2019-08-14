Police watchdog notified after officer-involved shooting in Surrey
B.C.'s police watchdog has been notified of an officer-involved shooting in Surrey, B.C.
Incident happened on 135A Street
B.C.'s police watchdog has been notified of an officer-involved shooting in Surrey, B.C.
The incident happened along 135A Street near 106 Avenue on Wednesday morning. A portion of the street was cordoned off with yellow police tape by 7 a.m. PT.
RCMP did not immediately respond to request for comment.
More to come.