Police watchdog notified after officer-involved shooting in Surrey
British Columbia

B.C.'s police watchdog has been notified of an officer-involved shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Incident happened on 135A Street

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. responds to an incident on Jan. 14, 2019. The police watchdog has been notified of a shooting in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday. (CBC)

The incident happened along 135A Street near 106 Avenue on Wednesday morning. A portion of the street was cordoned off with yellow police tape by 7 a.m. PT.

RCMP did not immediately respond to request for comment.

More to come.

