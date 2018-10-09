Surrey RCMP seek man charged in Guildford shooting

Surrey RCMP are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one man seriously injured.

Police are asking for the public's help locating Allen Jesse Hisock, 46, who has been charged in connection with the shooting of a man in the Guildford area on May 5, 2018.

Hisock has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon in connection with that incident.

He is described as:

Caucasian.

Five feet 11 inches tall.

150 lbs.

Having blue eyes and brown hair.

Sporting numerous tattoos on his arms.

Police say the shooting occurred in the early morning hours, just east of the RCMP's Guildford District office.

Officers found an injured man in the 10300 block of 149A Street and a vehicle was seen leaving the area.

Police tracked down the vehicle with a helicopter and arrested three occupants. Two were charged and a third was released.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and ask that anyone seeing Hisock call 911 immediately.