Police say a body with apparent gunshot wounds has been found in a parked vehicle in Surrey, B.C.

A statement from Surrey RCMP said the body was discovered as officers were called to the Grandview Heights residential neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. PT Monday.

Witnesses had reported hearing gunfire.

Police said the unnamed victim appeared to have been shot and the case has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said investigators believe the killing was a targeted, isolated incident. He said the person who died was a man, but offered no further details on his identity.

RCMP are looking to speak to anyone who has information about the shooting.