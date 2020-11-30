Man dead after shooting outside Surrey shopping mall

A man is dead after a shooting in the Fleetwood area of Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.

RCMP responded to the shooting in front of the Evergreen Mall at the corner of 152 Street and Fraser Highway around 7:40 p.m. PT. A statement said paramedics tried to help a man who was critically injured, but he died at the scene.

Mounties said the man was known to police and his death is believed to be targeted.

"While this shooting caused a risk to public safety as it unfolded, there is no indication of any ongoing risk in the area," read the statement.

The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now investigating.

Anyone who saw the shooting or who has relevant video or dashcam footage is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.