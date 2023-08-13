Man shot in face after daytime altercation at Surrey bus stop, RCMP say

Police say a man is injured but expected to live after he was shot in the face at a Surrey bus stop Saturday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP is investigating and the suspect remains at large.

Mounties were called to a bus stop on the 8900 block of 152 Street near Fraser Highway shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The 38-year-old victim had bumped into an unknown man riding a bike, according to RCMP.

After what RCMP described as "an exchange," the man on the bike shot at the victim and hit him in the face, mounties said.

"Thankfully, the victim was immediately transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries," said the B.C. RCMP in a news release.

A spokesperson for B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed that the victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Surrey RCMP's general investigative unit is investigating the incident and asking for the public's help finding the suspect, who is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old with a medium build, dirty blond hair and a light beard.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, dark board shorts and carried a purse and a blue bag of empty cans. He was riding a bike at the time of the shooting.

RCMP said the incident is not related to the gang conflict in B.C.

The incident comes four months after two unrelated and high-profile attacks on buses in Surrey.

On April 1, a man survived after his throat was slashed while aboard a Surrey bus.

Abdul Aziz Kawam faces four terrorism charges for attempted murder, aggravated assault and two counts of assault related to the attack, which court documents allege he committed for the "Islamic State," also known as ISIS.

Less than two weeks later on April 11, 17-year-old Ethan Bepsflug was stabbed and killed while aboard a bus near King George SkyTrain station, after an "altercation" with another passenger.

Twenty-year-old Kaiden Mintenko has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the incident, which RCMP said was not random.