Victim identified in deadly Surrey, B.C., shooting
Police believe killing of Pavanbar Paul Mannan, 29, was targeted
Homicide police have identified the man shot dead in an alleyway in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.
A statement on Tuesday said Pavanbar Paul Mannan, 29, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a white Ford Edge SUV parked in a residential area north of 96 Avenue and 130 Street, about a kilometre from the Central City mall.
He was later pronounced dead.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said police found a burnt grey Subaru Forester less than half an hour later near 82A Avenue and 152A Street.
Investigators believe the killing was targeted.
"[When] someone within a vehicle is shot [and] whenever there's a vehicle fire that happens after, it shows premeditation," said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.
"So, we're working on the assumption that this was a premeditated act."
Police will be in both areas Tuesday speaking with neighbours and looking for video evidence, but said officers are looking for any more witnesses and dashcam video.
With files from Cali McTavish