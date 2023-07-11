Homicide police have identified the man shot dead in an alleyway in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.

A statement on Tuesday said Pavanbar Paul Mannan, 29, was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a white Ford Edge SUV parked in a residential area north of 96 Avenue and 130 Street, about a kilometre from the Central City mall.

He was later pronounced dead.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said police found a burnt grey Subaru Forester less than half an hour later near 82A Avenue and 152A Street.

Investigators believe the killing was targeted.

"[When] someone within a vehicle is shot [and] whenever there's a vehicle fire that happens after, it shows premeditation," said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

"So, we're working on the assumption that this was a premeditated act."

Police will be in both areas Tuesday speaking with neighbours and looking for video evidence, but said officers are looking for any more witnesses and dashcam video.