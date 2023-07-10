Homicide police are investigating after a man was shot dead in an alleyway in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday.

A statement from RCMP said officers were called to a residential area north of 96 Avenue and 130 Street, about a kilometre from the Central City mall, around 5:07 p.m. They said they found a man "unresponsive" in the driver's seat of a white Ford Edge SUV.

The man was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police are also investigating whether a burned-out vehicle found "a short time later" in the 8200-block of 151A Street, around five kilometres southeast, is connected to the killing.

RCMP said the area was taped off for a "significant" amount of time while investigators gathered evidence.

"No suspect description is currently available, and police are looking for any witnesses or those with dash camera footage from the area, to contact police," the statement read.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working on the case with local RCMP.