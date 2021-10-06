Homicide team called to investigate deadly shooting in Surrey

One person is dead after a shooting in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday night.

RCMP were called to the 12200-block of 80 Avenue for reports of a gunshot at 9:56 p.m. PT, according to a statement.

An adult was found with gunshot wounds. They died of their injuries at the scene, the statement said.

No details have been released about the victim.

Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting, saying the investigation is in the evidence-gathering phase.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called and will be working together with the Surrey RCMP Major Crime Section.